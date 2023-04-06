The EPA and Seal Shield, LLC reach a settlement for alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA)

April 6, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( Region4press@epa.gov

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (April 6, 2023) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Seal Shield, LLC (Seal Shield), headquartered in the state of Florida, for alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). As part of the settlement, Seal Shield will pay $321,000 in civil penalties.

“The sale and distribution of unregistered pesticides and misbranded pesticide devices is unlawful and presents a risk of harm to people and the environment,” said Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “Users rely on accurate, up-to-date information about ingredients, directions for use, as well as hazards and safety precautions. This settlement sends a strong message to regulated companies who sell and distribute pesticides and devices to maintain compliance with FIFRA.”

Pursuant to FIFRA, products that claim to kill or repel bacteria or viruses on surfaces are considered pesticides and must be registered by the EPA prior to distribution or sale.

Based on an investigation by the EPA Region 4 office, the EPA determined that Seal Shield was making pesticidal claims for various products it was selling and distributing, including keyboards, computer mice and screen protectors. Seal Shield made public health claims that the keyboards, computer mice and screen protectors prevent the transmission of infections and viruses, including hospital acquired infections. Seal Shield had not registered these products with the EPA prior to selling and distributing them in violation of FIFRA.

The EPA also concluded that Seal Shield sold a misbranded pesticide device, the ElectroClave UV Disinfection/Device Manager, that included false and misleading claims on its labeling. While pesticide devices are not required to be registered by the EPA, companies who sell or distribute them may not make any false or misleading claims, and all public health claims must be supported by scientific studies.

The settlement agreement was filed and became effective on March 16, 2023, at the EPA’s regional office in Atlanta. Seal Shield must submit payment of the penalty to the U.S. Department of Treasury within 30 days of the effective date.