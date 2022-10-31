EPA and Senator Chuck Schumer Highlight the Transition to Clean School Buses After Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investment for New York City Children

October 31, 2022

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other state and local leaders will celebrate New York City School District recipients of EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program. With nearly $18,500,000, 51 new electric school buses will shuttle New York City children to and from school.

