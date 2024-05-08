EPA and TPWR Developer, LLC, CBG Building Company LLC, and Bowman Consulting DC Settle Stormwater Case, Protecting Water Quality in Washington, D.C.

May 8, 2024

PHILADELPHIA (May 8, 2024) TPWR Developer, LLC, CBG Building Company LLC, and Bowman Consulting DC have settled alleged violations of regulations designed to protect America’s waterways from polluted stormwater runoff, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

In an administrative consent agreement with EPA, the companies have agreed to pay a $27,000 penalty, and implement a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP), to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations involving storm water runoff from The Parks at Walter Reed construction site to Rock Creek and downstream waterways.

The Parks at Walter Reed is a multi-use development construction site in Washington, D.C. consisting of apartment and commercial spaces, located on the former Walter Reed Army Hospital grounds.

Uncontrolled stormwater runoff from construction and industrial sites often contains sediment, oil and grease, chemicals, nutrients and other pollutants. The Clean Water Act requires owners of certain construction and industrial operations to obtain a permit before discharging stormwater runoff into waterways. These permits include pollution-reducing practices such as runoff reduction measures, spill prevention safeguards, material storage and coverage requirements, and employee training.

In the consent agreement, EPA cited the companies for failing to have the required National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit coverage for stormwater discharges, in violation of the Clean Water Act. To correct these violations, the companies submitted Notices of Intent for coverage under EPA’s NPDES Construction General Permit, which were approved by EPA.

In addition to the penalty, the companies will also spend at least $40,000 to implement a SEP in Rock Creek Park that will help protect the Hay’s Spring amphipod, Washington D.C.’s only endangered species. The companies will help restore the amphipod’s spring habitats, revegetate social trail entrances, and plant trees and plants native to Rock Creek Park to provide stabilization and tree cover. This project will be performed with oversight from the National Park Service.

For more information about EPA’s storm water program, visit https://www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program.