EPA and Wisconsin achieve cleaner, healthier air in Rhinelander area

January 12, 2022

CHICAGO (January 12, 2022) --Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) announced the Rhinelander area will be formally redesignated to attainment of the most recent federal air quality standard for sulfur dioxide. Analyses of air monitoring and modeling data show that air concentrations of sulfur dioxide in the area meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) set to protect human health and the environment. The Rhinelander area also meets all other standards for all air pollutants regulated under the NAAQS.

“People in the Rhinelander area are breathing cleaner, healthier air due to EPA’s partnership with the state of Wisconsin,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Reducing sulfur dioxide pollution in the air is especially helpful for vulnerable populations.”

“Extensive collaboration between EPA, the Wisconsin DNR and the Ahlstrom – Munksjo Paper Mill led to this important air quality outcome. With this redesignation, all of Wisconsin is attaining the sulfur dioxide air quality standards,” said WDNR Acting Environmental Management Division Administrator Gail Good.

Reduced sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere means cleaner, healthier air for the 18,000 Rhinelander area residents, especially children, the elderly, and those who suffer from asthma. Reduced levels of sulfur dioxide and other sulfur oxides are also beneficial for the environment. A decrease in these compounds means less haze and acid rain, which can harm sensitive ecosystems.

EPA worked collaboratively with WDNR to develop strategies for attaining the sulfur dioxide standard in the Rhinelander area, which consists of a portion of Oneida County (Crescent Township, Newbold Township, Pine Lake Township, Pelican Township, and the City of Rhinelander). This area’s sulfur dioxide concentrations have decreased substantially due to strict sulfur dioxide emission limits, retirement of four coal boilers, and reduced coal sulfur content at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Paper Mill.

EPA is redesignating the Rhinelander area to attainment and approving WDNR’s maintenance plan to ensure that the area will continue to meet the sulfur dioxide standard. The redesignation was confirmed after the public had the opportunity to comment on the proposal. A notice has been published in the Federal Register and the redesignation is effective upon publication.

Nationally, average concentrations of sulfur dioxide decreased 85% from 2000 to 2020. All other air pollutants regulated under NAAQS – carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter and ozone – have also significantly decreased thanks to the various air quality management and control strategies developed and implemented at the local, state, regional, and national level.

For more information about NAAQS: https://www.epa.gov/naaqs

For information about air quality in your area: https://www.airnow.gov

For information about air quality trends: https://www.epa.gov/air-trends