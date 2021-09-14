EPA and WVDEP to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Ethylene Oxide

September 14, 2021

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 14, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will hold a virtual community meeting on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

EPA and WVDEP will provide information and answer questions about ethylene oxide, how it is managed, and associated risks in Institute and South Charleston.

This meeting is for members of the community, public officials, and leaders of community organizations to inform about ethylene oxide and known health effects, uses of ethylene oxide, managed by facilities, and associated risks with ethylene oxide.

Due to the current pandemic, in lieu of an in-person meeting, EPA and WVDEP have opted to hold a virtual meeting to engage with the community. This meeting will be held online and/or over the phone via Zoom Cloud Meeting Video and Call in Conferencing.

The meeting address is: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/j/1607241585

Meeting ID: 160 724 1585

To dial in to the audio portion: US: +1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 669 216 1590 or +1 551 285 1373

You can send ethylene oxide related questions to R3EthyleneOxide@epa.gov.

All news media inquiries and RSVPs should be directed to R3press@epa.gov