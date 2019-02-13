News Releases from Region 08

EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan in Fountain, Colorado

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER - Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Doug Benevento and Senior Counsel to the Administrator Peter Wright will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan in Fountain, Colorado.

EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO:

EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento

Senior Counsel to the Administrator Peter Wright

WHAT:

PFAS Action Plan Community Meeting and Press Conference

WHERE:

Fountain City Council

2nd floor City Council Chambers

116 South Main St.

Fountain, CO 80817

WHEN:

Thursday, February 14

10:00 am MST

The event will be open to the public and press. Call-in access to the event is available: Please call 833-679-7657 and use participant code 9193579.

Facebook livestreaming of the event will also be available here: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion8

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST (7:00 am MST) press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live