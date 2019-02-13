News Releases from Region 08
EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan in Fountain, Colorado
DENVER - Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Doug Benevento and Senior Counsel to the Administrator Peter Wright will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan in Fountain, Colorado.
EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.
WHO:
EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento
Senior Counsel to the Administrator Peter Wright
WHAT:
PFAS Action Plan Community Meeting and Press Conference
WHERE:
Fountain City Council
2nd floor City Council Chambers
116 South Main St.
Fountain, CO 80817
WHEN:
Thursday, February 14
10:00 am MST
The event will be open to the public and press. Call-in access to the event is available: Please call 833-679-7657 and use participant code 9193579.
Facebook livestreaming of the event will also be available here: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion8
Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST (7:00 am MST) press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live