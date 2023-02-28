EPA Announces $12.5 Million in funding for Environmental Justice Grants Program in the Gulf of Mexico

February 28, 2023

GULFPORT, Miss. (February 28, 2023)– On February 6, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $12.5 Million in funding for Environmental Justice Grants in the Gulf of Mexico. These grants will fund projects in communities adversely and disproportionately affected by environmental and human health harms or risks, including affected underserved communities.

EPA plans to award approximately five cooperative agreements of up to $2,500,000 each and plans to fund at least one grant per Gulf of Mexico state (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida). The request for funding closes on May 8, 2023.

“Funding under the environmental justice grants program will continue the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to confront environmental injustices, particularly in the coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico,” said Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “We look forward to seeing the transformative partnerships and projects that will work to advance protection and restoration of this vital watershed.”

“With the funding of the environmental justice grants program, we can prioritize the health of at-risk communities near the Gulf of Mexico and safeguard one of the biggest natural resources in our country,” said Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “We are continuing to invest in environmental justice to provide immediate relief to communities who have experienced long-standing pollution challenges at a disproportionate rate. We look forward to seeing the results of this funding for both frontline communities and the environment.”

The Gulf of Mexico grants are administered by the U.S. EPA’s Gulf of Mexico Division. The Gulf of Mexico Division is a non-regulatory program of EPA founded to facilitate collaborative actions to protect, maintain, and restore the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico in ways consistent with the economic well-being of the region. To carry out its mission, the Gulf of Mexico Division continues to maintain and expand partnerships with state and federal agencies, federally recognized tribes, local governments and authorities, academia, regional businesses and industries, agricultural and environmental organizations, and individual citizens and communities.

For more information about the U.S. EPA Gulf of Mexico Division go to: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico.