EPA announces $16 million environmental and climate justice community change grant to Pocatello, ID

July 25, 2024

Contact Information EPA Region 10 Public Affairs Office ( R10_Press_Team@epa.gov

SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $16,465,618 in environmental and climate justice community change grant funding for the City of Pocatello, Idaho and Portneuf Greenway Foundation. Pocatello’s grant application is among 21 applications selected to receive funding to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental and climate justice challenges through projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity.

The City of Pocatello and Portneuf Greenway Foundation plan to implement a series of projects to revitalize the city’s South 5th Avenue corridor. They will invest in water infrastructure by installing sewer lines in unsewered neighborhoods and more than 50 drinking water stations. They plan to transform three miles of South 5th Avenue into a “complete street” and install a 6-mile trail connecting South 5th Avenue to existing green space. They also will expand tree canopy and invest in stormwater management at local parks.

“We’re proud to announce the first round of Community Change grant selections to support environmental justice and more equitable communities,” said EPA Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “This funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will help improve water quality, support new tree canopy, and provide new recreational opportunities. By funding these community-driven solutions, we are supporting local environmental priorities that will make a meaningful difference in supporting public health and environmental quality.”

“The City of Pocatello is excited to receive this grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to make vital improvements along our South 5th corridor,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “We look forward to implementing these community-driven projects that will help transform one of our disadvantaged neighborhoods and bring opportunities to Pocatello as a whole.”

These selected applications are the first to come under the Community Change Grants Program’s rolling application process designed to ensure that applicants have ample time to prepare and take advantage of this historic resource. The Community Change Grants Program Notice of Funding Opportunity is still accepting applications through November 21.

EPA will continue to review applications and announce selections on a rolling basis and encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as they completely meet the program requirements. EPA will be making additional selections for the remainder of 2024. EPA also encourages interested applicants to apply for technical assistance as soon as possible, as the last day to request new technical assistance is August 16.

Learn more about the Community Change Grants and Technical Assistance: https://www.epa.gov/inflation-reduction-act/inflation-reduction-act-community-change-grants-program

For up-to-date information about the NOFO, including information on the webinars, subscribe to the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights’ listserv by sending a blank email to: join-epa-ej@lists.epa.gov. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @EPAEnvJustice.