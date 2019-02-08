News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Announces 2018 Annual Environmental Enforcement Results

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — In FY 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) worked in collaboration with state and tribal programs to assure compliance with federal environmental laws. In doing so, EPA focused its enforcement and compliance resources in areas that will have a major environmental or human health impact, support the integrity of our environmental regulatory programs, create a deterrent effect, or promote cleanups.

“A strong enforcement and compliance assurance program is essential to achieving positive public health and environmental outcomes,” said Assistant Administrator of the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine. “In fiscal year 2018, we continued our focus on expediting site cleanup, deterring noncompliance, and returning facilities to compliance with the law, while respecting the cooperative federalism structure of our nation’s environmental laws.”

Highlights of EPA’s FY 2018 enforcement accomplishments include:

Commitments to treat, minimize, or properly dispose of over an estimated 540 million pounds of waste .

. Commitments to reduce, treat, or eliminate 268 million pounds of pollution (air, toxics, and water).

(air, toxics, and water). Commitments to clean up over 244 million cubic yards of contaminated soil and water.

of contaminated soil and water. Prevention of the illegal importation of approximately 2,200 vehicles and engines that fail to comply with EPA emissions standards.

that fail to comply with EPA emissions standards. Reduction of exposure to lead through 140 enforcement actions impacting lead paint against renovation contractors, landlords, property managers, realtors, and others.

impacting lead paint against renovation contractors, landlords, property managers, realtors, and others. Investment of nearly $4 billion in actions and equipment that achieve compliance with the law and control pollution.

in actions and equipment that achieve compliance with the law and control pollution. Cleanups and redevelopment at over 150 sites through use of Superfund enforcement tools.

through use of Superfund enforcement tools. A total of 73 years of incarceration for individual criminal defendants.

EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance program also established National Compliance Initiatives (NCIs). EPA’s NCIs focus federal enforcement and compliance resources on the objectives of EPA’s Strategic Plan.

In addition to the NCIs, EPA has made reduction of children’s exposure to lead a priority. EPA’s lead paint enforcement activities in FY 2018 are summarized here. The EPA also negotiated over 30 enforcement actions at sites with lead contamination. More information on the Agency’s enforcement activities related to lead. (https://www.epa.gov/lead/enforcing-lead-laws-and-regulations)

To see EPA’s FY 2018 enforcement results, including case highlights: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/enforcement-annual-results-fiscal-year-2018