EPA Announces 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

Two Companies in Florham Park, N.J and Rochester, N.Y. among winners

Contact Information: Stephen McBay (mcbay.stephen@epa.gov) (212) 637-3672

New York — As part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 18 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 10 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals which advances innovative source reduction. The Safer Choice program helps individual consumers and large-scale purchasers, for facilities such as school and office buildings, find products that perform and are safe for human health and the environment.

"Region 2 is proud to recognize our winners and appreciate their efforts to distribute products with safer ingredients to the public that do not sacrifice quality and performance," said Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. "By promoting Safer Choice products, BASF and Wegmans are leading the way to a healthier future for communities across the country.”

“We are pleased to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevent Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”

BASF Home Care and I&I Cleaning Solutions (BASF) in Florham Park, NJ is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Innovator. BASF created for their own use a popular sustainability brochure highlighting their commitment to providing a diverse listing of 63 of their safer ingredients on a database of chemical ingredients pre-approved for use in Safer Choice-certified products.

Wegmans Food Markets in Rochester, NY is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Retailer and has been a Safer Choice partner since 2014. Safer Choice commends Wegmans for educating consumers about products with chemical ingredients that meet Safer Choice criteria through their emails and digital coupons, in-store displays, and direct mail advertisements. Safer Choice also commends Wegmans for its commitment to transition all Wegmans-brand household cleaning products, laundry detergents, and dish detergents to Safer Choice-certified formulas.

A full list and more information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

