EPA Announces $25.7 Million in Grants to Support Water Systems in Rural and Small Communities

December 12, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $25.7 million in grant funding for organizations to provide technical assistance and training to support small drinking water and wastewater systems that are often located in rural communities. EPA’s funding will help ensure that drinking water in these communities is safe and that wastewater is treated before it is responsibly returned to the environment.

“Small towns and rural communities are crucial to the progress and prosperity of our nation, but these areas still face significant challenges with drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Technical assistance supports growth and innovation in these systems, ensuring communities have access to the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These grants, coupled with unprecedented resources from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will support the work needed to maintain and upgrade water infrastructure and deliver environmental and economic benefits to rural America.”

Small water systems often face unique financial and operational challenges, including aging infrastructure, workforce shortages, increasing costs, and declining rate bases. EPA’s grant funding will be used by nonprofit organizations to provide training and technical assistance to small public water systems, small wastewater systems, and private well owners across the country.

Eligible applicants for this competitive agreement are nonprofit organizations, nonprofit private universities and colleges, and public institutions of higher education. The application period for these competitive grants is now open. Questions about applying for EPA funding for training and technical assistance must be received by Wednesday, January 11, 2023 and applications must be received by 11:59pm EST on Thursday, January 26, 2023. EPA expects to award these cooperative agreements by Fall 2023 and encourages all eligible organizations who have an interest in these projects to apply.

This grant will be competed through a Request for Application process. The funding opportunity will remain open for 45 days on www.grants.gov.