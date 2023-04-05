EPA announces $29 million investment for water infrastructure upgrades in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington

April 5, 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced $29,691,000 from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, Tribes and territories through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

The funding will help communities upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the nation.

EPA announced the following:

Alaska will receive $4,490,000

Idaho will receive $3,683,000

Oregon will receive $8,473,000

Washington will receive $13,045,000

The funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda announced earlier this week, and builds on the second wave of $2.4 billion EPA announced for clean water infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in February.

See the state-by-state allocation of 2023 CWSRF funding.

See a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Background

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. Under the Clean Water programs, EPA provides funding to all 50 states and Puerto Rico to capitalize on SRF loan programs. For the base programs, the states and Puerto Rico contribute an additional 20 percent to match the federal grants.

The 51 SRF programs function like infrastructure banks by providing low-interest loans to eligible recipients for clean water infrastructure projects. As the loan principal and interest are repaid over time, it allows the state’s CWSRF to be recycled or “revolve.” As money is returned to the state’s revolving loan fund, the state makes new loans to other eligible recipients. These funds can also be combined with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding and EPA’s Water Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans to create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects.