EPA announces $4 million for Washington to tackle climate pollution

Funds from EPA’s new Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program were made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act

April 6, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $3 million to develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across Washington. Additionally, the Seattle metro area was allotted $1 million.

“This funding sends a clear message that everyone deserves a seat at the table as we tackle the climate crisis,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “This effort builds on an aggressive climate strategy already underway in Washington, providing additional resources to the state to engage urban and rural communities, and develop climate solutions.”

EPA announced the availability of the funds through Climate Pollution Reduction Grants earlier this month. Washington submitted the state’s intent to participate in the new program the notice March 1, the very same day the grant was announced. Washington will use the funds to update its existing climate action plan.

“Washington state is ready and excited to put the Climate Pollution Reduction grants to work,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “These funds enable us to build upon the comprehensive clean energy and climate justice laws our state has enacted in recent years, like the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act, the Climate Commitment Act, and our recent suite of transportation and building decarbonization policies. We look forward to partnering with the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as our local government, clean air district, and tribal leaders to power investments in Washington state and deliver meaningful emissions reductions to the communities that need it most.”

Through the CPRG program, EPA will support the development and deployment of technologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, as well as transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans.

“We are grateful to EPA for this funding. The Climate Pollution Reduction Fund represents a significant opportunity to help catalyze Washington’s clean, affordable, and just energy future,” said Acting Commerce Director Kendrick Stewart. “This funding will ensure the benefits of transitioning to a clean energy economy are realized in communities that have been most harmed by the effects of pollution from greenhouse gas emissions.”

"We are thankful for the unprecedented federal funding that the Inflation Reduction Act is unlocking for states to address the climate crisis,” said Laura Watson, director of the Washington Department of Ecology. “This first wave of planning funding will help Washington create a Climate Action Plan that prioritizes additional projects that can quickly reduce the pollution that is heating the planet.”

The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, states like Washington, local communities and Tribes have the funding they need to develop, improve and deploy climate action plans to reduce pollution, create green jobs and protect the environment,” said Congressman Rick Larsen. “Taken together with the bold, long-term investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this critical funding will help build a cleaner and greener Pacific Northwest.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act continues to provide federal funding for projects that will help communities across Washington state,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland. “Reducing pollution and investing in our clean energy future is an equity issue. This federal investment from the EPA will help communities across our state that need it most.”

EPA Region 10 expects to award and administer the funding agreements in summer 2023.

