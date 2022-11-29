EPA Announces $52M in Grants for States to Support Clean Water, Flood Resilience, and Water Equity

November 29, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $52 million in grants to help communities improve essential stormwater infrastructure. EPA’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grants will be used by states to invest in projects that reduce flooding and help prevent contaminants from polluting waterways. The agency is also implementing new requirements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states support projects in small and financially distressed communities.

“With this grant funding, EPA is investing in stormwater systems that are aging and often overwhelmed by increased stress from the climate crisis,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “Small and disadvantaged communities are often the most vulnerable to these climate impacts and challenges. EPA is committed to working with our state partners to ensure this funding reaches the communities that need it most.”

EPA’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grants program addresses a significant source of water pollution and a public health concern. Stormwater can collect various pollutants including trash, chemicals, oils, and dirt/sediment and convey them to nearby waterways. When mixed with domestic and industrial wastewater in combined sewers, excess stormwater can also contribute to overflows of untreated sewage into our waterways during heavy storm events.

EPA is inviting states to apply for $52 million in available grant funding for stormwater projects in their local communities. This funding is available through annual agency appropriations. EPA will work with states to implement new requirements created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that direct states to invest at least 25 percent of allotted funds in projects in small or financially distressed communities. The agency is enhancing flexibility related to non-Federal cost share, to remove a potential barrier from investing in these communities.

This grant funding is in addition to $11.7 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that EPA is investing in the Clean Water State Revolving Funds to improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in communities across the country.

Managing stormwater remains a complex environmental challenge for communities across the country. The costs to construct, operate, and maintain stormwater infrastructure can be significant, which can be a strain on ratepayers, especially those in small and financially distressed communities.

Learn more about the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program.

Learn more about water infrastructure investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.