EPA Announces $750,000 for Water Quality Monitoring in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska

Grant funding will support safe summer beach recreation

May 26, 2022

Contact Information 206-553-2762 Meshach Padilla ( padilla.meshach@epa.gov

Seattle (May 26, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to award up to $750,000 in grants to Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and a Washington Tribe to develop and implement beach monitoring and notification programs. Since 2002 EPA’s partners have used nearly $206 million in BEACH Act grants to protect beachgoers by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintaining and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting results to EPA.

“Clean and safe water is essential to public health, the economy, and community well-being. Without clean water, families can’t enjoy outdoor activities like a day at the beach,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “With this grant funding, EPA is helping states, territories, and Tribes fund water quality monitoring programs to ensure that water is clean for swimming and recreation and to protect public health.”

EPA’s 2022 BEACH Act grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following states, and Tribes:

Alaska - $160,670

Oregon - $246,360

Washington - $292,415

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community - $53,555

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and Tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

For more information on grants under the BEACH Act, grant guidance, and contact information for state and local beach programs visit the Beach Grants webpage.

To check on the latest closings and advisories at particular beaches, the public should contact the relevant state, tribal, or territorial beach program listed in the Beach Program Contacts webpage.