EPA Announces $9M in Grants Available for Tribes and Eligible US Territories to Replace Diesel Equipment and Reduce Harmful Emissions

May 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — Today, May 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the availability of grant funding available to Tribal governments and eligible territories to implement projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions from older diesel engines. Legacy diesel engines emit large amounts of NOx and PM2.5, which contribute to serious public health problems, including asthma, lung disease, and various other cardiac and respiratory diseases. Through the 2024 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Tribal and Territory Grants Notice of Funding Opportunity, EPA anticipates awarding approximately $9 million in total DERA funding to eligible applicants, subject to the availability of funds.

“EPA is pleased to support the air quality goals of Tribes and territories as they work to improve public health,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Joseph Goffman. “Replacing older, more polluting diesel vehicles and equipment with cleaner new alternatives will reduce harmful diesel exhaust in nearby communities while supporting local economies.”

A total of $8 million will be made available to federally recognized Tribal governments, intertribal consortia, and Alaska Native Villages, and $1 million will be made available to territories, including government agencies of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Matching funds are not required for eligibility to the program. These grants are specifically tailored to expand access to diesel emission reduction projects to those Tribes and territories with more limited resources. The DERA program has worked with Tribes to tailor the DERA Tribal competition to meet their specific needs since 2014 and opened the program to territories (formerly known as insular areas) in 2021. This allows for Tribes and territories to pursue more robust and impactful projects.

Nearly 8 million legacy diesel engines are in use in the United States and emissions from these engines are a significant source of health problems. The DERA program prioritizes projects in areas that face challenging air quality issues, especially those projects that benefit underserved communities or populations that have faced or are facing environmental health or environmental justice disparities.

Application packages must be submitted electronically to EPA through Grants.gov by Friday, December 6, at 11:59 p.m. EST to be considered for funding. Although funding for both Tribes and territories is being announced under this single Notice of Funding Opportunity, the applications for each group will be reviewed separately.

EPA will host several information sessions regarding this funding opportunity. Webinar links and dial-in information for the information sessions can be found on the Tribal and Territory Grants: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act webpage.

More than 73,700 engines, vehicles, or other pieces of equipment were replaced or retrofitted to run cleaner with DERA funds during fiscal years 2008 to 2018, according to the DERA Fifth Report to Congress.

For more information and to access the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit the Tribal and Territory Grants: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act webpage. For general information on the DERA Program, visit the DERA Program webpage.