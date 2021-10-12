EPA Announces Appointment of Adam Ortiz as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 3

October 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Oct. 12, 2021) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint Adam Ortiz to become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 3. Ortiz will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and with seven federally recognized Tribes.

“I am grateful to have Adam’s leadership on critical matters in Region 3, including restoring and improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay, addressing water quality across the region, and ensuring robust engagement with diverse communities on issues ranging from agriculture to environmental justice,” said EPA Administrator EPA Michael S. Regan. “I look forward to working with Adam to fulfill EPA’s mission.”

“I am excited and honored to assist President Biden and Administrator Regan to address the great environmental challenges before us,” said Adam Ortiz. “The mid-Atlantic region is rich in both environmental treasures and innovative solutions. I look forward to working closely with local and state governments, advocates, utilities, Tribes, and other community stakeholders to ensure our part of the country leads the way for environmental protection.”

Adam Ortiz is currently the Director of the Montgomery County Maryland Department of Environmental Protection, where he launched programs boosting recycling, curbside compost collection, building energy efficiency standards, and ecological targeting to watershed restoration projects with a focus on equity. Previously, Ortiz was the Director of the Department of Environment for Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he led the county to the highest recycling rate in the state and led a $100M public-private green infrastructure construction program focusing on small and minority business development. He served in the administration of Governor Martin O'Malley and at the Department of Labor under former Secretary Tom Perez. Ortiz also served three terms as Mayor of Edmonston, Maryland.