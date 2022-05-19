EPA Announces Appointment of Casey Sixkiller as Region 10 Administrator

May 19, 2022

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint Casey Sixkiller to become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 10. Sixkiller will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 Tribal Nations.

"Casey’s leadership dealing with critical environmental issues at the federal and local levels as well as his direct experience in the communities that have suffered far too long makes him an excellent choice to lead Region 10," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I look forward to working with Casey to fulfill EPA’s mission."

"I’m excited to contribute to the Biden-Harris Administration’s championship of environmental justice and science-based leadership at the EPA," said Sixkiller. "I’m looking forward to working with Tribal nations and communities across Region 10 to leverage historic investments made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to meet the challenge of the climate crisis, improve air quality, increase access to clean water, address legacy pollution, and protect the natural beauty and ecoystems of our region for future generations to enjoy."

Casey Sixkiller brings two decades of experience working at the federal, Tribal, and local levels to EPA Region 10. Throughout his career, Casey crafted practical solutions to complex policy problems, defended Tribal sovereignty and treaty rights, secured millions in federal funding to meet local needs, and led large, complex organizations. Sixkiller served as Deputy Mayor of the City of Seattle – the first Indigenous person in the City’s 171-year history – and Chief Operating Officer of King County, overseeing the daily operations of the largest city and the largest county in Washington state. Sixkiller began his career in public service in Washington, D.C., first working for then-U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott (D-WA) and later U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). An enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Casey helped launch the Cherokee Nation’s Washington Office in 2001, serving as the Nation’s lead advocate before Congress and federal agencies. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Sixkiller is a graduate of Seattle Public Schools and Dartmouth College, but his proudest accomplishment is being the father of Anna, Sam, and Will.