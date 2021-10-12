EPA Announces Appointment of Debra Shore as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 5

WASHINGTON (Oct. 12, 2021) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint Debra Shore to become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 5. Shore will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, and with 35 Tribes.

“Debra’s knowledge and experience on water infrastructure issues, the impacts of climate change, and the protection of the Great Lakes will help her lead Region 5,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I am grateful to have her joining the team and I look forward to working with her to advance this administration’s priorities and fulfill EPA’s mission.”

“I am honored to receive this appointment as Regional Administrator to implement President Biden’s and Administrator Regan’s bold plans to address climate change, to restore the agency’s foundational commitment to environmental justice and to ensure that decisions are made based on sound science and the law,” said Debra Shore. “I can’t think of any endeavor more worthy of my time and effort – nor any team more ready to tackle this vital work.”

Debra Shore is an elected member of the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, a $1 billion agency responsible for wastewater treatment and stormwater management for more than five million people. She is a strong advocate for cleaning up the Chicago waterways and for resource recovery, including the reuse of treated water and the generation of renewable energy. Shore is a past chair and current member of the Board of Directors of the Great Lakes Protection Fund and served as board member and chair of the LGBTQ Victory Institute. She was also the founding editor of Chicago Wilderness Magazine.