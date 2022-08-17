EPA Announces Availability of $3.6 Million for Tribes to Protect and Expand Critical Wetland Habitats

August 17, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (August 17, 2022) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing $3.6 million in available funding for federally-recognized Tribes and intertribal consortia to develop or refine wetland programs. During this competitive solicitation, EPA anticipates awarding funding for up to 25 projects that help build wetland capacity, strengthen nation-to-nation relationships, promote equity, and improve climate resilience.

“Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, EPA is committed to helping Tribes protect important environmental and cultural resources like wetlands,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “Wetlands are some of the most productive ecosystems in the country, and with this funding we will be able to enhance and build capacity for Tribal wetlands to further support fish and wildlife, absorb the impacts of flooding and recharge water supplies.”

EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grants assist tribal, state, and local government agencies and interstate/intertribal entities in developing or refining comprehensive programs to protect, manage, and restore wetlands. Wetlands constitute some of the most important and productive ecosystems in the country and comprehensive wetland programs help tribes protect them.

Under this announcement, EPA will support Tribes that are developing or refining their programs. Projects will advance the Core Elements of an Effective State and Tribal Wetland Program Framework. The framework includes approaches to monitoring and assessment; voluntary restoration and protection; regulatory approaches; and development of wetland-specific water quality standards.

Applicants have until October 7, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time to submit their applications on Grants.gov for Funding Opportunity Number: EPA-OW-OWOW-22-03. See Section IV for further submission information. Further information can be found at Grants.gov.

