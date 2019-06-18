An official website of the United States government.

EPA Announces Community Advisory Group to Host Meetings about the Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site in Kalamazoo and Otsego, Michigan

06/18/2019
Contact Information: 
Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov)
312-353-5069

CHICAGO (June 18, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that a community advisory group (CAG) has formed to provide the Agency with community concerns representing the area surrounding the Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site.

The Kalamazoo River CAG serves as a public forum for all interested parties to learn about site cleanup, present and discuss their needs and concerns, and develop community-based recommendations.

Upcoming meetings will focus on learning about the different projects and areas of the site. The first three meetings will address the following topics:

•             Thursday, June 27, 6-9 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Gym, 930 Lake St., Kalamazoo

Background and status of the Allied Landfill, Willow/A-site Landfill and 12th Street Landfill.

•             Thursday, August 8, 6-9 p.m., Otsego Township Hall, 400 N. 16th St., Otsego

Background and status of all river area sites.

•             Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m., 400 N. 16th St., Otsego

Roles of the Natural Resource Trustees and the state of Michigan in the cleanup; and updates on the new temporary dam at Trowbridge, King Highway Landfill, King Street storm sewer and GP Former 5 Lagoons.

For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-paper-kalamazoo.

