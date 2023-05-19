EPA Announces Completion of Groundwater Treatment Plant at Chem Fab Superfund Site in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Expedite Cleanup

May 19, 2023

EPA Announces Completion of Groundwater Treatment Plant at

Chem Fab Superfund Site in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Expedite Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (May 19, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today the completion of the groundwater treatment system at the Chem Fab Superfund Site in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, thanks to $2.9 million under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to expedite the cleanup.

“This historic funding boost from the BIL invests $3.5 billion in Superfund cleanups nationally, making a dramatic impact on EPA’s ability to address legacy pollution that threatens the health of communities across the country,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “By expediting these cleanups, we’re ensuring the protection of affected communities and moving these sites closer in the direction for potential redevelopment.”

The Chem Fab Superfund Site is located on North Broad Street in Doylestown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. From the mid-1960s to the late 1970s, Chem Fab, Inc. operated an electroplating and metal etching facility which stored and disposed of processing chemicals on-site.

Groundwater underlying the Site is contaminated with metals, volatile organic compounds, and per-and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS). The chemicals in the groundwater are commonly found in solvents and degreasers and associated with electroplating operations. Volatile organic compounds were previously detected in two municipal and several residential wells.

EPA also issued a proposed cleanup plan for public comment from May 10 through June 9 to address soil and sediment contamination on the site. This proposed cleanup plan is another step towards a final comprehensive long term site clean-up and demonstrates EPA’s ongoing commitment to the agency’s mission to protect human health and the environment.

For more information visit: : https://www.epa.gov/superfund/chemfab