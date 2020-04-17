News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Announces Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources for State, Local, and Tribal Governments

WASHINGTON (April 17, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is updating its coronavirus website to include new resources for state, local, and tribal agencies and intergovernmental associations. These resources will help EPA and its partners continue to provide the environmental protection the nation depends on without interruption during the coronavirus public health emergency.

“EPA is doing all we can to support our state, local, and tribal partners as we work together to address this public health emergency in our communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The resources we are providing on this new webpage will help us coordinate our efforts, provide flexibilities when necessary, and effectively navigate through any challenges that may arise.”

EPA’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources for State, Local, and Tribal Agencies and Associations contains important information on grants, enforcement and compliance programs, water infrastructure, and a host of other issues important to effective environmental program delivery. The webpage will be updated regularly with new information.

During the response to the coronavirus crisis, EPA, states, tribes, and communities have encountered and resolved together many challenges requiring creativity and flexibility. EPA headquarters and the regional offices have participated in many virtual meetings with state and tribal environmental leaders to work through time-sensitive issues and the agency continues to maintain open lines of communication with all of our co-regulators.

EPA is also continuing to update resources on its website and add to the list of surface disinfectant products that are effective against SARS-CoV-2. To contact EPA about any Coronavirus (COVID-19) issue, you may do so here: https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/forms/contact-us-about-coronavirus-covid-19.

###