EPA Announces Final Decision on Cleanup for Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Site in Franklin, Indiana

March 24, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Following a thorough review of public comments, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced its final decision on the cleanup plan for the remaining groundwater and soil contamination from historical operations at the Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Inc. site in Franklin, Indiana.

From prior investigations, EPA determined that a former site owner’s release of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and other chemicals into the environment caused contaminants to migrate outside the company’s fence line. In 2018, Franklin residents raised concerns to EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management about VOC vapors from the site seeping into nearby homes. Following further investigation, EPA confirmed that there was potential for vapor intrusion from remaining VOCs in soil and sewer laterals, the run of pipe between the building and the city’s main drain sewer. EPA required the company to install vapor mitigation systems in seven homes and to repair plumbing systems at nine properties. EPA’s final cleanup plan outlines additional, specific requirements to address the remaining VOCs in the groundwater and soil both onsite and in the surrounding area.

EPA held a 45-day public comment period, which was extended by 30-days at the request of the community. All comments received during that time period are addressed in the Final Decision document. The final remedy involves installing permeable reactive barriers, or PRBs, on-site and off-site along Forsythe Road, to degrade remaining VOC contamination in soil and groundwater. In addition to PRBs, EPA will establish long-term monitoring of the site. Please visit the Amphenol website for more information and to review the cleanup plan.