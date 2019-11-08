News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Announces First-Ever America Recycles Innovation Fair, Invites Public to Participate

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (Nov. 8, 2019) ⁠— In honor of America Recycles Day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its partners are hosting the first-ever America Recycles Innovation Fair on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Washington, DC. This fair is open to the public and press and Administrator Wheeler encourages all interested people to attend.

“By encouraging new ideas and learning from each other, we can find solutions to enhance our recycling infrastructure, create new markets for recycled materials, and improve education and outreach about recycling,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Spurring innovation in the domestic recycling industry helps protect the environment, saves valuable resources, creates jobs and provides high-quality materials for American manufacturers.”

Hosted by the EPA, in partnership with the Institute for Scrap Recycling Industries, Keep America Beautiful, the Solid Waste Association of North America, and The Recycling Partnership, the Innovation Fair will feature entrepreneurs from across the recycling system showcasing their innovative products, services, outreach, and technologies.

EPA is collaborating with stakeholders from across the recycling system to identify specific actions to address the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. recycling system. These organizations are committed to leveraging their collective expertise, strengths, and resources to address these challenges and opportunities.

WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

WHAT: America Recycles Innovation Fair

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Building

2nd Floor Pavilion Room

1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20004

WHEN: Thursday, November 14

1:00 – 6:00 PM ET

The Innovation Fair is open to the public. If you plan to attend, please register at https://americarecyclesinnovationfair.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the Innovation Fair visit: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles/2019-america-recycles-innovation-fair.

To find other America Recycles Day events and opportunities to volunteer, see Keep America Beautiful’s website: https://americarecyclesday.org/events.

To learn about EPA’s America Recycles efforts: www.epa.gov/AmericaRecycles.