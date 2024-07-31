EPA Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen HBCU Engagement and Environmental Partnerships

Latest actions build on EPA Administrator Regan’s commitment to deliver real results for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and surrounding communities

July 31, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( Press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, July 31, at the United Negro College Fund’s UNITE 2024 Summit, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan unveiled the latest actions under the Agency’s comprehensive engagement plan with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Later this year, EPA will launch a $2.5 million competitive grant opportunity to support HBCUs and partners. EPA will also appoint a permanent HBCU Outreach and Engagement Liaison within the Administrator’s Office, as well as the founding members of EPA’s first-ever HBCU-MSI Federal Advisory Council. These actions deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government investment efforts in HBCUs and reflect EPA’s commitment to achieving real results that empower students and support the communities that HBCUs serve.

“HBCUs produce some of the best and brightest minds our country has to offer,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “At every level of this Administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, HBCU graduates are delivering real results, and we’re more committed than ever to partnering and empowering HBCU students and leaders across the country. At EPA, HBCUs have a permanent seat at our table, so that these institutions remain at the forefront of the environmental movement.”

$2.5 Million Competitive Grant Opportunity

EPA is establishing a $2.5 million competitive grant opportunity to support collaboration among students and faculty from HBCUs. This program will focus on funding projects that advance workforce development, environmental education, and capacity building. It will also support community projects addressing environmental justice, climate change, water quality, and land health on campuses and in surrounding communities. A Notice of Funding Opportunity for this grant is expected to be issued in early October.

Permanent HBCU Outreach and Engagement Liaison

EPA will appoint a permanent HBCU Outreach and Engagement Liaison within the Administrator’s Office. This liaison will advise on initiatives related to HBCUs, ensuring these institutions are fully informed about EPA resources, funding opportunities, and engagement activities. The liaison will also facilitate coordination within EPA, maintaining a resource repository for both internal and external stakeholders. This appointment is a direct result of EPA’s commitment to turning bold promises into real results.

HBCU-MSI Federal Advisory Council

EPA will announce the inaugural members of its first-ever HBCU-MSI Federal Advisory Council. The council will offer strategic advice on leveraging the expertise within HBCU-MSIs to advance EPA's mission and support these institutions. The council will deliver independent recommendations on enhancing the participation of HBCU-MSIs in federal programs and diversifying EPA’s workforce. Selections for the council will be announced by Fall 2024, featuring representatives from academia, industry, community organizations, and local governments nationwide.

Background

HBCUs play a critical role in producing influential leaders and addressing environmental challenges. EPA has emphasized the importance of collaborating with HBCUs to support their communities and empower their students to engage in environmental and climate action. Our visits to HBCUs have involved hosting roundtables and dialogues, directly engaging with students, faculty, and other stakeholders about the vital role these institutions play in their communities.

During Administrator Regan’s Journey to Justice Tour, leaders from Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Texas Southern University highlighted the need for greater opportunities for students to gain environmental field experience and for increased federal funding to address environmental challenges in vulnerable communities. These discussions have reinforced EPA's commitment to nurturing future environmental leaders and delivering real results from bold promises.

In 2022, EPA established an internal advisory council to strengthen relationships with HBCUs. This council has identified enhanced opportunities for student recruitment and support through grants, contracts, transparent data sharing, and community engagement, which has informed our engagement plan with HBCUs and the announcements made today.

HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) are pivotal in producing Black and minority graduates, particularly in STEM fields. Despite their significant contributions, these institutions face systemic barriers to accessing federal programs and resources. HBCUs often serve underserved communities, providing essential opportunities for economic mobility and academic advancement.

For additional information on this grant and the three project areas, please visit EPA’s HBCU Engagement webpage.

