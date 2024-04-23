EPA Announces New Policy to Strengthen Civil-Criminal Enforcement Coordination

New policy will further EPA’s efforts to hold polluters accountable, ensure environmental justice for communities overburdened by pollution

April 23, 2024

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance recently issued its Strategic Civil-Criminal Enforcement Policy to strengthen the partnership between EPA’s civil and criminal enforcement programs. Collaboration between the two program offices is critical to promote robust and fair enforcement that holds polluters accountable, ensures justice for communities scarred by pollution, and upholds the rule of law to level the playing field for law-abiding companies.

This policy reinforces EPA’s efforts to reinvigorate its enforcement program under the leadership of Administrator Michael S. Regan. It identifies practices that will help ensure a more collaborative relationship between EPA’s civil and criminal enforcement offices going forward. The policy mandates joint strategic planning, rigorous case screening, and regular communication throughout the life of an enforcement matter. A stronger partnership between EPA’s civil and criminal enforcement programs will enable EPA to better deliver on its commitment to realize the full benefits of environmental laws and promote greater fairness in enforcement.

“A fair and robust enforcement program requires strong alignment between EPA’s civil and criminal enforcement programs to hold polluters accountable, deter violations, and protect communities,” said Assistant Administrator David M. Uhlmann for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “With an integrated enforcement program, defined by a dynamic and strategic partnership between civil and criminal enforcement, EPA will be better able to address 21st century environmental problems and deliver on the promise of our Nation’s environmental laws.”

The policy requires the program offices to:

Increase collaboration throughout the strategic planning process,

Enhance case screening and improve case management to promote information sharing about violations, and

Update training programs to ensure effective partnership between civil and criminal enforcement offices and factors to consider in deciding whether to pursue criminal, civil, or administrative enforcement.

The new policy, effective immediately, was developed in close collaboration and consultation with regional and national enforcement programs.

