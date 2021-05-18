News Releases from Region 02

EPA Announces New York Air Force Base as one of the 2021 Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award Winners

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the Former Griffiss Air Force Base in New York as one of the winners of the 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards. These awards highlight the significant accomplishments of federal agencies, states, tribes, local partners, and developers in restoring and reusing contaminated land at federal facilities.

“Our award winners are to be commended for the creative thinking, hard work, and cooperation that went into the impressive redevelopment projects we are recognizing today.” said Barry N. Breen, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management. “Their work clearly shows that addressing contaminated properties in a way that aligns with the needs of the surrounding community leads to win-win solutions for both the environment and the economy.”

The former Air Force Base closed in 1995 due to the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) act of 1990. It has now evolved into an economic hub for central New York State known as the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Today the 3,600-acre park includes Griffiss International Airport, numerous businesses, the New York Air National Guard Base, and the Air Force Research Laboratory. It is home to more than 72 tenants that employ nearly 6,000 people.

Background

EPA has ongoing cleanup and property transfer responsibilities at 175 federal facility NPL sites, which are some of the largest and most complex sites within the national Superfund program. The Agency also promotes innovative, cost-effective cleanups at other federal facilities by working with federal agencies, tribes, state and local governments, and community representatives to ensure that facilities meet environmental standards and undergo redevelopment for both public and private-sector reuse. To recognize outstanding collaborative outcomes at federal facility sites, EPA created the National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse award.

This award can be given to project teams including federal agency project managers; developers; reuse authorities; or state, tribal and local partners who have demonstrated excellence in working cooperatively with EPA to ensure the reuse of a Federal Facility site complements the type of cleanup actions taken. Award winners have demonstrated excellence in:

Working cooperatively and forming partnerships Complementing redevelopment design with the selected remedy Innovating beneficial use outcomes Considering the impacts on and inputs from the local community Creating jobs, fostering economic development or recreational opportunities, or supporting mission support

