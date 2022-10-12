EPA Announces Opportunities for Public Input on Environmental Justice for the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements

EPA seeks input on environmental justice considerations for the upcoming Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) rulemaking.

October 12, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host two virtual public meetings to discuss and solicit input on environmental justice considerations related to the development of the proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). These sessions will provide opportunities for EPA to share information about the upcoming LCRI rulemaking and for individuals to offer input on environmental justice considerations related to the rule.

“Our work to engage disadvantaged communities negatively impacted by lead is critical to ensuring environmental justice within the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “This is an important step towards the development of our rule improvements and towards replacing all lead service lines, a commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan.”

EPA is committed to protecting families and communities from lead in drinking water. As part of the LCRI rulemaking process EPA is considering prioritizing protections for historically underserved and overburdened communities. EPA intends to propose the LCRI for public comment in 2023 and take final action by October 16, 2024. Obtaining public input on the development of the proposed LCRI is critical to the rule development process.

The two public meetings will be identical and will be held in an online-only format on October 25 (1-4 pm EDT) and November 1, 2022 (5-8 pm EDT). Members of the public interested in participating in a meeting can register here and will also have the opportunity to sign up to provide verbal remarks. EPA encourages the public to share thoughts on how to equitably address lead in drinking water issues in their communities.

EPA is also accepting written comments via the public docket at http://www.regulations.gov/, Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0801 until November 15, 2022.

The public meetings on environmental justice are part of several stakeholder engagement activities and consultations that EPA is engaging in prior to proposing the LCRI. EPA is conducting a Tribal Consultation on October 27 and November 9, 2022 (learn more). EPA is also consulting with the agency’s Science Advisory Board (SAB), National Drinking Water Advisory Council (NDWAC), federal and local entities, and a Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act and other federal statutes and executive orders.

Learn more about safe drinking water and the upcoming Lead and Copper Rule Improvements rulemaking and related engagements.