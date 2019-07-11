News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Announces Policy to Enhance Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Partnerships with States

WASHINGTON (July 11, 2019) — EPA announced today a final policy to enhance effective partnerships with states in civil enforcement and compliance assurance work. Articulated in a memorandum from EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine, the final policy describes procedures and practices for effective coordination between EPA and states when carrying out shared responsibilities under environmental laws.

“The policy reflects the dialogue we have had with our state partners on enhancing our work together,” said Susan Bodine, EPA's Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “The final policy clarifies roles and provides a clear roadmap that EPA and our state partners can use to more effectively achieve our shared goal of increasing compliance with environmental regulations.”

“The Environmental Council of the States committed to this partnership with USEPA to drive improvements in effective and efficient enforcement and compliance assurance outcomes. We look forward to better realization of shared goals for future environmental progress.” said Becky W. Keogh, ECOS President and Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Secretary. "We look forward to better realization of shared goals for future environmental progress."

The final policy memorandum is divided into three sections. The first section details requirements for joint planning and regular communication between EPA and states to promote enhanced, shared accountability. The second section of the policy provides greater detail on EPA and state roles and responsibilities in implementing authorized programs. The third and last section of the policy provides a process for the elevation and resolution of issues.

The issuance of today’s final policy replaces the interim guidance memorandum on enhanced planning and communication between EPA regional offices and states issued by Susan Bodine on January 22, 2018. EPA indicated that it would update and finalize that guidance based on input from EPA regional offices, states, and a workgroup on compliance assurance that EPA and the Environmental Council of States convened in September of 2017. On May 13, 2019, EPA published a federal register notice soliciting public comment on a draft final policy. Today, EPA is releasing the final policy on Enhancing Effective Partnerships Between the EPA and the States in Civil Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Work.

To read EPA’s policy on Enhancing Effective Partnerships Between the EPA and the States in Civil Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Work: https://www.epa.gov/compliance/enhancing-effective-partnerships-between-epa-and-states-civil-enforcement-and-compliance