EPA Announces Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators Awarded to Science Teacher at Pine Intermediate School in North Olmsted, Ohio

June 18, 2024

CHICAGO (June 18, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, announced that Shari Insley, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Pine Intermediate School in North Olmsted Ohio, has won the 2024 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators.

“We are delighted to celebrate and recognize the remarkable contributions of educators and students across our country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our awardees exemplify commitment to environmental education and steadfast leadership in taking creative and innovative approaches to protect human health and tackle climate change. To the awardees, we extend our sincere appreciation for your unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship – we look forward to seeing what you accomplish next.”

“Environmental stewardship often begins in the classroom with young people and educators who are taking our planet’s most pressing climate change and environmental justice challenges head on,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “This year’s awardees represent passionate and dedicated leaders who are tackling the climate crisis, improving public health, and delivering a more equitable future for all.”

With more than 18 years of teaching experience, Shari Insley, prioritizes dynamic and engaging learning environments for her students. Her work as an educator extends beyond the classroom, as she integrates service-learning experiences into her curriculum to inspire curiosity and insightfulness from her students. She possesses a keen awareness of her students' needs, ensuring that she meets them at their individual levels and tailors her curriculum accordingly. Through a blend of outdoor activities, research endeavors, and collaborations with local experts, Insley's students actively participate in hands-on learning experiences.

“I'm honored to be a PIAEE awardee and help inspire the next generation of aquatic scientists,” said Shari Insley, teacher at Pine Intermediate School.

In collaboration with her fellow educators, Insley created the North Olmsted Middle School Water Guardians Project for students to use scientific equipment for research and water sample testing to gain practical insights into environmental science and conservation. Insley's students exhibit confidence, enthusiasm, and eagerness as they leave the confines of the classroom to test the campus creek. During these outdoor studies, students collaborate with field experts, professionals, and educators who encourage them to ask questions and nurture their innate curiosity. In addition to this project, Insley also hosts a field trip to the Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory. The laboratory, in the western basin of Lake Erie, is where Stone Lab scientists share their expertise with students and discuss topics relevant to the Lake Erie ecosystem. Through these activities, students gain tangible experience and knowledge about the importance of preventing and reducing water pollution. Ultimately, Insley is dedicated to serving as a model for students and fellow educators, sharing her knowledge and best practices to promote excellence in teaching.

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. The CEQ, in partnership with the EPA, administers this award.

From across the country, nine educators received the 2024 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, environmental justice, water infrastructure, waste management, water quality, environmentally friendly agricultural practices, STEM education, and school gardens to teach about environmental sustainability. The winners also effectively demonstrated how they inspire members of their communities to participate in environmental education activities.

To read about the winning projects in detail, visit: PIAEE Winners.