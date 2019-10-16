News Releases from Region 05

EPA announces projects to clean up contaminated sediment in two Great Lakes Areas of Concern

Muskegon Lake slated for $6.6 million project; Torch Lake slated for $5.4 million project

Contact Information: Rhiannon Dee (dee.rhiannon@epa.gov) 312-886-4882

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA082

LANSING, Mich. (Oct. 16, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced multi-million-dollar project agreements for the Muskegon Lake and Torch Lake Areas of Concern (AOC). These projects are part of a larger effort to restore the Areas of Concern through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Both projects will remediate contaminated sediment under the authority of Great Lakes Legacy Act and are a collaboration between EPA and non-federal partners.

EPA, EGLE, and TDY Industries LLC have agreed to complete a $6.6 million cleanup of the Ryerson Creek Outfall site in the Muskegon Lake AOC. EPA is providing $4.3 million through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. EGLE will provide $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions, including the use of Muskegon County’s landfill for sediment disposal, and TDY Industries will contribute consulting services.

At Torch Lake, EPA and Honeywell International Inc. have agreed to complete a $5.4 million feasibility study focused on addressing lead, PCB and arsenic contamination at the Lake Linden Recreational Area and the Hubbell Processing Area. Remediating contaminated sediment from both areas – where fish consumption is currently restricted – will ultimately lead to delisting the AOC. As part of the agreement, Honeywell will also remove contamination along Torch Lake.

“Great Lakes Legacy Act agreements demonstrate that when federal, state, local, and industry partners work together collaboratively, we can solve complex environmental problems and get the job done,” said EPA Great Lakes National Program Manager and Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA is proud to announce these ambitious projects that will bring both the Muskegon Lake and the Torch Lake Areas of Concern one step closer to delisting.”

“The Ryerson Creek and Torch Lake cleanups show how state, federal and industry partnerships are very effective ways to address legacy contamination,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. “There is still work to do before we can say both areas are remediated, but today’s announcements are a big step toward resolving long-standing issues.”

“Honeywell is pleased to work once again with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO),” said Honeywell Global Remediation Director John Morris. “GLNPO provides a great example of how best to achieve sustainable lake and river cleanups as all stakeholders work voluntarily and collaboratively to leverage each party’s expertise. We have successfully helped complete several GLNPO projects over the years and will bring the same commitment to partnership and a shared vision to this work at Torch Lake.”

For more information on the Muskegon Lake AOC, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-aocs/muskegon-lake-aoc.

For more information on the Torch Lake AOC, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-aocs/about-torch-lake-aoc.

###