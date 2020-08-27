News Releases from Region 05

EPA announces public comment period on proposed hazardous waste permit for Heritage Thermal Services, Inc. in East Liverpool, Ohio

Comment period runs August 28 to October 16

Contact Information: Ben Weiss (weiss.benjamin@epa.gov) 312-353-9715

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (August 27, 2020) – Tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will open a 45-day public comment period on its proposed hazardous waste management permit for Heritage Thermal Services, Inc., a commercial hazardous waste incinerator facility in East Liverpool. The permit would set air emission standards for equipment leaks, tanks, containers, and a miscellaneous unit (extruder) at the Heritage site. EPA is acting on the hazardous waste application under its responsibilities set out in the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

This proposed RCRA permit has been drafted to address organic air emissions from hazardous waste units at Heritage. The proposed federal permit would not address Heritage’s commercial hazardous waste incinerator or other associated waste management activities. These activities are regulated under a separate permit that was issued by the state of Ohio on January 17, 2019. Currently, the state of Ohio is not authorized by EPA to issue a permit for organic air emissions from hazardous waste units.

The draft permit and other related information is available online at: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc. Documents are also available to view during normal business hours at Carnegie Public Library, 219 E 4th St., East Liverpool, OH 43920.

Comments on the proposed permit can be submitted from August 28 to October 16, 2020, by mail or email to:

Jae Lee, Project Manager, U.S. EPA Region 5, Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division (mail code LL-17J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, lee.jae@epa.gov.

For questions about the proposed permit, contact Jae Lee by phone at 312-886-3781 or toll-free at 800-621-8431, Ext 63781, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EDT, weekdays; or by email at lee.jae@epa.gov.

During the comment period, members of the public can request that EPA hold a public hearing to take questions and submit comments about the draft federal permit. To do so, contact Jae Lee by any of the methods listed above. To comply with current COVID-19 social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other local, state, and federal health advice, a virtual hearing may be held. Topics related to state-regulated hazardous waste management activities at the site will not be discussed during the public hearing.

For additional information visit: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc.

