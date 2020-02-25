News Releases from Region 05

EPA announces public comment period on proposed soil cleanup plan for Middleground Island in Bay City, Michigan

Contact Information: Adrian Palomeque (palomeque.adrian@epa.gov) 312-353-2035

EPA will hold a public meeting on March 10

For Immediate Release: No. 20-OPA012

BAY CITY, Mich. (Feb. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments on its proposed plan to remove contaminated soil from some residential properties on Middleground Island in the Saginaw River. This proposed cleanup plan is part of the larger ongoing cleanup of the Tittabawassee River, Saginaw River & Bay Superfund Site.

EPA will present the cleanup plan and take comments at a public meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Boys and Girls Club, 300 W. Lafayette Ave., Bay City.

Historical operations at Dow’s Midland Plant caused the release of toxic chemicals known as dioxins into the Tittabawassee River which moved downstream and mixed with sediment in the Saginaw River and Saginaw Bay. The historical use of dredge materials from the Saginaw River as fill on Middleground Island is believed to have caused the soil contamination found in some residential yards there.

The proposed cleanup plan outlined in an Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis document requires removing the contaminated soil and replacing it with clean soil to restore the yards.

EPA will review and respond to comments before proceeding with the cleanup. Comments will be accepted until March 30, 2020, and should be addressed to Diane Russell at russell.diane@epa.gov or via U.S. mail:

Diane Russell, U.S. EPA Region 5, 1300 Bluff St. Flint, MI 48504

To review the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis document, or for more information about the proposed cleanup, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/tittabawassee-river.

###