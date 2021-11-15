EPA Announces Public Hearing on Proposal to Cut Methane and Other Pollution from the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

November 15, 2021

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a virtual public hearing on the Agency’s proposed comprehensive new protections to sharply reduce pollution from the oil and natural gas industry – including, for the first time, methane reductions from existing sources nationwide. The proposed new Clean Air Act rule would lead to significant, cost-effective reductions in methane emissions and other health-harming air pollutants that endanger nearby communities.

Hearing information:

November 30, 2021 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

December 1, 20201 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Registration to speak at the hearing is now open. The hearing will be held via a virtual platform. To register to speak, or to watch a livestream of the hearing on both days, please visit https://www.epa.gov/controlling-air-pollution-oil-and-natural-gas-industry/public-hearing-epas-proposal-reduce-methane.

EPA also will accept comments on the proposal in writing until January 14, 2022. Comments the Agency receives in writing receive the same consideration as comments received at the public hearing.

Instructions for submitting written comment are available at https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2021-11/epas-2021-oil-and-gas-proposal.-how-to-comment.pdf