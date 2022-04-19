EPA Announces Request for Applications for $68M in Grant Funding to Support Environmental Finance Centers

Selected Grantees will Provide Technical Assistance to Communities Across America

April 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (April 19, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a Request for Applications for $68 million in federal funding through the Environmental Finance Center (EFC) Grant Program. EPA encourages non-profit organizations, universities, and other eligible entities to apply to receive funding as a designated EFC in an EPA Region or as a national EFC for EPA Headquarters. A major priority for this program over the next five years is to provide technical support to disadvantaged communities across the country. Selected technical assistance providers will help communities develop and submit project proposals, including State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. Additionally, the EFCs will support a range of projects focused on solid waste, clean air, toxic substances, drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater.

“Underserved communities across the country—rural, suburban, urban, small and large—struggle to access the water infrastructure investments they need,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “The EFCs will play an important role by helping bridge the gap between community needs and federal funding. This commitment of new technical assistance resources represents yet another step by EPA to fulfil the Biden Administration’s commitment to help all communities benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

EPA is seeking applications from organizations with a demonstrable history of providing effective, results-oriented technical assistance to disadvantaged communities of all sizes in rural, suburban, and urban settings. These entities will provide local governments, states, Tribes, and non-governmental organizations with technical assistance services, which may include: developing SRF and other funding applications for locally-driven projects, engineering and project management services, community outreach and engagement services, administering funds, capacity building, training, reports/studies, and tools to protect human health and the environment.

EPA is inviting applications for three types of Environmental Finance Centers:

Regionally-focused EFCs that will provide technical support to communities to obtain water infrastructure funding provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with a priority on disadvantaged communities;

Nationally focused EFCs to support the Regional EFCs and EPA Headquarters; and

Regional Multi-Environmental Media EFCs that provide technical, managerial, and financial capacity building services to local, state, and Tribal governments, and non-governmental organizations to make improvements related to clean water, drinking water, solid waste, clean air, and toxic substances.

The EFC grant program request for applications is available on Grants.gov, under Funding Opportunity number EPA-I-OW-OWM-22-01. Application packages must be submitted electronically no later than Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:59 PM (EDT) to be considered for funding.