EPA Announces Request for Applications for Childrens’ Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant

Initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP)

July 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (July 20, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking grant applications through the Childrens’ Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant from states, federally recognized Tribes, universities, local governments, non-profits, and other groups to support children’s environmental health in schools and childcare settings in underserved communities. These grants support projects that advance children’s environmental health through education, training, tools, and capacity building.

“These grants, funded under the American Rescue Plan, will provide critical help to schools and childcare settings in low-income and minority communities that are disproportionately harmed by pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “By reopening schools safely and ensuring clean, safe and healthy learning environments, we can help close the achievement gap for our students of color, many of whom faced higher levels of learning loss after a year of remote schooling.”

EPA anticipates awarding ten grants of $200,000 each for up to a two-year funding period. This initiative is funded by an allocation to EPA under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress designated this funding for grants, contracts, and other agency activities that identify and address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in low-income or minority communities through a range of local initiatives.

Grant applications should reflect holistic approaches for reducing environmental exposures in schools and childcare settings through capacity building, trainings, and technical assistance. Proposals should also demonstrate a broad reach and collaborative problem-solving with appropriate partners. Projects must take place in schools and/or childcare centers that are located in minority or low-income communities and/or primarily serve student populations that are minority or low-income – for example, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, Title I schools, or Tribal schools.

Applications are due by September 10, 2021. Additional information is available at: www.grants.gov under Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-OA-OCHP-21-01.

EPA will host an informational webinar on August 12, 2021, to provide an overview of the grant and answer questions from potential applicants. To register for the webinar and for more information on the grant, visit the Office of Children’s Health Protection website at: https://www.epa.gov/children/childrens-healthy-learning-environments-low-income-andor-minority-communities-grant