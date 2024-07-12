EPA Announces Revisions to the Velsicol Chemical Superfund Site Cleanup Plan

EPA to hold an availability session July 31, will accept public comments until August 13

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 12, 2024) – On Monday, July 15, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a 30-day public comment period on proposed revisions to the Velsicol Chemical Superfund site cleanup plan. Revisions include repairing the existing slurry wall around the former plant site and removing the need to extend a collection system around monitoring well 19.

On Wednesday, July 31, EPA will host a public meeting and accept comments on the proposed revisions to the cleanup plan at the community room in City Hall, 300 N. Mill St., St. Louis, Michigan. There will be a formal presentation about the modification to the cleanup plan, also known as an explanation of significant differences, followed by a question-and-answer period. At the end, EPA will accept formal comments from the public. To view the proposed modifications to the cleanup plan before the meeting, please visit EPA’s website.

To submit a comment, send by mail to Diane Russell, community involvement coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, 1300 Bluff St., Suite 105, Flint, MI 48504; attend the public meeting on July 31 to provide an oral comment; or go to EPA’s Velsicol website and click the “Public Comment Form” and fill out a comment. Comments must be received before midnight on August 13.

For more information about the Velsicol Chemical Superfund site, visit EPA’s website.