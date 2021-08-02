News Releases from Headquarters > Office of the Administrator (AO) > Office of Policy (OP)

EPA Announces Selections of Charter Members to the Science Advisory Board

Concurrently, EPA Announces SAB Standing Committee Members

August 2, 2021



WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced his selections for membership of the Science Advisory Board (SAB). The committee will be comprised of 22 women and 25 men, including 16 people of color, making it the most diverse SAB since the committee was established. The Administrator’s selections are well-qualified experts with a cross-section of scientific disciplines and experience needed to provide advice to EPA leadership to help advance the agency’s mission.

“This highly qualified, diverse group of experts will ensure that EPA is receiving sound science-based advice to inform our work to protect people and the environment from pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We worked expeditiously and deliberately to finalize the new Science Advisory Board, and now we can move forward knowing EPA’s work is guided by the most credible, independent expertise.”

The membership solicitation, evaluation, and selection of these members used the agency’s time-tested, fair, and transparent process—correcting for process irregularities made in recent years. Following the EPA’s request for nominations to the committee in April 2021, significant public interest resulted in 352 candidates seeking membership on the SAB.

Administrator Regan made the following 47 selections to the Chartered SAB (listed here by Standing Committee), which includes six prior members of the 2020 Chartered SAB and 13 other former SAB members or SAB standing committee members, for a total of 19 members who have served on prior Chartered SAB’s and SAB standing committees (* indicates member from the 2020 SAB, ** indicates other former members of the SAB as well as SAB Standing Committee members):

Chair of the SAB

*Dr. Alison Cullen – Daniel J. Evans Endowed Professor of Environmental Policy at the University of Washington.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Agricultural Sciences Committee

Dr. Florence Anoruo – Assistant Professor of Plant and Environmental Science at South Carolina State University.

Dr. Sylvie Brouder – Professor and Wickersham Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Research in the Agronomy Department at Purdue University and Director of Purdue’s Water Quality Field Station.

Dr. Elena Irwin – Distinguished Professor of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (in Economics and Sustainability) at Ohio State University.

**Dr. Austin Omer – Associate Director of Natural Resource Policy at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Dr. Godfrey Uzochukwu – Senior Professor and founding Director of the Interdisciplinary Waste Management Institute at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee

*Dr. Barbara Beck – Principal at the consulting firm, Gradient.

Dr. Mark Borsuk – Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University. He is also Co-Director of the Duke Center on Risk.

Dr. Aimin Chen – Professor of Epidemiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Weihsueh Chiu – Professor in the Department of Veterinary Integrative Biosciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University.

**Dr. John Morris – Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Connecticut.

Dr. Enid Neptune – Associate Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Kristi Pullen-Fedinick – Chief Science Advisor and Senior Scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Dr. Gloria Post – Research Scientist with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Climate Science Committee

Dr. Susan Anenberg – Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health and Global Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Dr. Tami Bond – Walter Scott, Jr. Presidential Chair in Energy, Environment and Health at Colorado State University, and a Professor in Mechanical Engineering.

Dr. Marccus Hendricks – Assistant Professor of Urban Studies and Planning and the Director of the Stormwater Infrastructure Resilience and Justice Laboratory at the University of Maryland. His other affiliations include the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health in the School of Public Health, the Clark School of Engineering’s Center for Disaster Resilience, the National Center for Smart Growth and Education, and the Environmental Finance Center.

**Dr. Steven Hamburg – Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President of the Environmental Defense Fund as well as Executive Manager of MethaneSAT LLC.

Dr. Drew Shindell – Nicholas Professor of Earth Sciences at Duke University.

SAB Members with Dual Appointment to the Drinking Water Committee

**Dr. Amy Childress – Gabilan Distinguished Professor of Science and Engineering, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Director of the Environmental Engineering program at the University of Southern California.

**Dr. Mark LeChevallier – Principal and manager of Dr. Water Consulting LLC.

Dr. Angela Leung – Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine and an endocrinologist at UCLA Health and the Veteran Affairs (VA) Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Dr. Selene Hernandez-Ruiz – Chemistry Program Manager at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

**Dr. June Weintraub – Senior Epidemiologist and Manager of Water and Noise Programs for the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Economic Analysis Committee

Dr. David Keiser – Associate Professor of Resource Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He also holds affiliations with the Dyson School at Cornell, the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State.

Dr. Lala Ma – Assistant Professor of Economics in the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky.

*Dr. Sheila Olmstead – Professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin, a University Fellow at Resources for the Future (RFF), and a Senior Fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center.

Dr. Dominique van der Mensbrugghe – Research Professor and Director of the Center for Global Trade Analysis (GTAP) at Purdue University.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Environmental Justice Science Committee

Dr. Marjorie Aelion – Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement and Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. Jayajit Chakraborty – Professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and Founding Director of the Socio-Environmental and Geospatial Analysis Lab at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Dr. Ryan Emanuel – Professor of Hydrology in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources at North Carolina State University.

Ms. Lisa Lone Fight – Senior Environmental and Remote Sensing Scientist with the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, North Dakota.

Dr. Genee Smith – Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Dr. Sacoby Wilson – Associate Professor at the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health and Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, University of Maryland-College Park.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Radiation Advisory Subcommittee

Dr. Roland Benke – Health physicist and Director of Renaissance Code Development, a consulting organization.

Mr. Earl Fordham – Deputy Director of the State of Washington Office of Radiation Protection. His expertise is in nuclear waste remediation.

**Dr. Daniel Stram – Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Wei-Hsung Wang – Professor at the Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University (LSU), an adjunct faculty member in the Departments of Environmental Sciences and Physics and Astronomy at LSU as well as the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and a clinical professor of radiology at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans.

Additional SAB Members

**Dr. David Allen – Gertz Regents Professor of Chemical Engineering, and the Director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Resources, at the University of Texas at Austin

**Dr. Joseph Arvai – Dana and David Dornsife Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychology and the Director of the Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the University of Southern California.

*Dr. John Guckenheimer – Retired Bullis Professor of Mathematics at Cornell University.

**Dr. Amanda Rodewald – Garvin Professor and Senior Director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at Cornell University.

*Dr. Emma Rosi – Senior Scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

**Dr. Jonathan Samet – Dean and Professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.

**Dr. Lianne Shephard – Professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and Department of Biostatistics at the University of Washington.

*Dr. Richard Smith – Mark L. Reed III Distinguished Professor of Statistics and Professor of Biostatistics at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

**Dr. Peter Thorne – Professor and Head of the Department of Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of Iowa College of Public Health. He is Director of the Interdisciplinary Human Toxicology Program.