EPA Announces Settlement with TForce to Correct Hazardous Waste Violations in 39 States

December 13, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a RCRA Section 3008 Consent Agreement and Final Order (CAFO) with TForce Freight, Inc. (TForce) to resolve allegations of noncompliance with multiple hazardous waste regulations at 174 facilities across 39 states. TForce, which operates a freight distribution and transportation operation, generates hazardous waste regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) when a package containing certain hazardous materials is damaged, as well as during day-to-day operations such as maintenance.

“EPA is committed to protecting communities from exposure to hazardous wastes,” said Larry Starfield, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Today’s action requires TForce to implement significant operational changes at its facilities across the country to prevent future noncompliance.”

EPA’s consent agreement and final order with TForce resolves alleged violations of hazardous waste regulations, including failure to make hazardous waste determinations, and conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste, among other requirements. The company has 36 months to come into compliance across 174 locations and will pay a civil penalty of $860,400.

As a result of TForce’s cooperation and their willingness to apply the enhanced programs to address non-compliance at all of their facilities nationwide, this settlement will benefit all impacted communities, including those communities overburdened by pollution, by reducing the potential for releases of hazardous wastes.

Under the settlement, TForce has agreed to comply with all relevant state and federal RCRA laws and regulations, to perform accurate hazardous waste determinations, provide timely notifications and reports, complete manifests, and conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste.

The signed Consent Agreement and Final Order can be found on the Environmental Appeals Board website.