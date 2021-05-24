News Releases from Headquarters › International and Tribal Affairs (OITA)

EPA Announces the Signing of the U.S.-Mexico Environmental Program: Border 2025 Framework Document

WASHINGTON (May 24, 2021) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with Mexico’s Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT, by its acronym in Spanish), is pleased to announce the signing of the U.S.-Mexico Environmental Program: Border 2025 that advances the two countries commitments to protect the environment and public health along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Today, the United States and Mexico memorialized our shared commitment to tackle the urgent environmental issues of our time, and to improve health conditions for underserved and vulnerable communities living along our border region,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Signing this framework will help ensure sustained progress by increasing the role of the public in our discussions and our projects.”

As the Border 2020 framework concluded, Administrator Michael S. Regan of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and Secretary Maria Luisa Albores of Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reviewed what has become a period of intense cooperation on the environment. The Border 2020 Progress report highlights activities in areas such as climate change and reducing water pollution, as well as efforts to clean sites and respond to environmental emergencies in border cities. EPA and SEMARNAT have built a solid foundation for future efforts that will be needed as the border area continues to develop and grow.

The border area’s population growth, fueled in part by dramatic industrial growth, is expected to double over the next 20 years. Infrastructure and ecosystems are expected to face serious challenges concerning water quality and quantity, waste management, and air pollution. The vision of sustaining growth without damage to the environment or the well-being of future generations will depend on vigorous action today.

Border 2025 is the latest cooperative effort implemented under the 1983 La Paz Agreement. The framework proposes a five-year (2021-2025), binational environmental program that includes four strategic goals to address the environmental and public health challenges focusing on improving air and water quality, promoting clean land, and strengthening preparedness and response to environmental emergencies. The program encourages meaningful participation from communities and local stakeholders within 100 kilometers (62 miles) on either side of the 2000-mile border between the United States and Mexico.

To view the Border 2025 Framework Document, please see: https://www.epa.gov/usmexicoborder/border-2025-framework



