News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Applauds Presidential Signature of Key Pesticide Fees and Worker Protection Law

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn issued the following statement in response to President Donald Trump signing into law S. 483, the “Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2018,” also known as PRIA 4:

“Since 2004, PRIA has been a key statute to ensuring timely review by EPA of pesticide registrations. PRIA 4 is supported by farmers and ranchers, environmental justice and worker protection organizations, and a broad array of manufacturers. EPA looks forward to implementing the new law to further the agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment.”

PRIA 4 reauthorizes and updates the fee collection provisions and authorities available under the “Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act” and addresses worker protection matters. Key elements of PRIA 4 include the following: