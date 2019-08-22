News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Appoints Dennis Deziel as Region 1 Administrator

BOSTON (August 22, 2019) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of Dennis Deziel of Maryland to become regional administrator for Region 1. Mr. Deziel will oversee environmental protection efforts in the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut and in 10 Tribal Nations.

Dennis Deziel has spent much of his life working in public service in the nation’s capital. Mr. Deziel will join the agency having worked for over 20 years on energy, environment, and homeland security matters in the federal government. He most recently worked at Dow as the Director of Federal Government Affairs where he focused on focused on environment, energy, and regulatory affairs issues.

“Dennis’ extensive experience in public service and deep knowledge of environmental issues make him an excellent choice to lead the Region 1 office,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I look forward to working with Dennis to advance the Agency’s mission and protect human health and the environment for our New England residents.”

Prior to entering private industry, Mr. Deziel served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Environmental Management at the U.S. Department of Energy from 2012 to 2014 where he led budget, policy and planning development for the Nation's largest environmental cleanup program. He also managed chemical security issues at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2004 to 2010 and prior to that he served as a policy advisor for the Council for Environmental Quality from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Deziel began his career working at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the pesticides and chemicals program.

Widespread Praise for Deziel’s Appointment:

"Dennis has extensive experience on energy and environment issues, having worked previously for the EPA and most recently helping lead the Department of Energy's largest environmental clean-up program," said former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte (NH). "As a New Hampshire native, Dennis also has a deep understanding of and appreciation for Region I's challenges and priorities. He's an excellent choice to serve as Region 1 Administrator."

“My former colleague Dennis Deziel is a strong choice to serve as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 1,” said former White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair James L. Connaughton. "The states, people, and environment in Region 1 will benefit greatly from Dennis Deziel’s thoughtful, practical and collaborative leadership, his more than two decades of federal government experience in environmental protection, homeland security, and responsible hazardous materials management, compliance and cleanup, and his deep personal commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and safer environment in which to live, work, and play.”