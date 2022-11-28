EPA Appoints New Members to Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee and Announces Next Meeting

November 28, 2022

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of 28 members, 14 new and 14 returning, to the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC). The Agency also announced the next meeting of the committee, to be held on December 1-2, 2022. Members of the public can register for the meeting now.



“As a former member of the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee, I know how important this committee’s input is to ensuring that our children—our future leaders—have clean air to breathe, safe water to drink, and a healthy environment where they can live, grow, and thrive,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “It is an honor to welcome such a diverse group of expert members to this crucial panel, and we look forward to receiving their recommendations to advance children’s health protections.”



CHPAC is a body of external representatives from a cross-section of stakeholder perspectives including research, academia, healthcare, legal, state, environmental organizations, and local and tribal governments. CHPAC advises EPA on regulations, research, and communications related to children's environmental health. Members of the committee are appointed by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.



EPA selected new members from a pool of more than 60 highly qualified candidates. Selections for the three-year term were made in accordance with the CHPAC charter to achieve balance and diversity in terms of geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective.

The new and returning (denoted with *) CHPAC members and their affiliations are:

Albert Lin, JD, MPP – University of California, Davis School of Law, Davis, CA

Anthony Oliveri, PhD, MPH, CIH – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Lansing, MI

*Carmen M. Velez Vega, PhD, MSW – University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, PR

*Daniel Price, PhD – University of Houston, Houston, TX

*Diana Felton, MD – Hawaii Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response, Honolulu, HI

Erika Eitland, MPH, ScD – Perkins&Will, Boston, MA

Isadore Leslie Rubin, MD – Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Jean-Marie Kauth, PhD, MPH – Benedictine University, Lisle, IL

Jennifer Roberts, DrPH, MPH – University of Maryland School of Public Health, College Park, MD

Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD – Stanford University, Stanford, CA

*Katie Huffling, MS, RN – Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, Mount Rainier, MD

*Ke Yan, PhD, MS – Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

Kevin Lanza, PhD – UTHealth School of Public Health in Austin, Austin, TX

*Kristie Trousdale, MPH – Children’s Environmental Health Network, Washington, DC

*Linda McCauley, PhD, RN – Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Lyle Burgoon, PhD – Raptor Pharm & Tox, Ltd, Apex, NC

Mary Jean Brown, ScD, RN – Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA

*Marya Zlatnik, MD, MMS – University of California, San Francisco, CA

*Natasha DeJarnett, PhD, MPH – University of Louisville Department of Medicine, Louisville, KY

*Perry E. Sheffield, MD, MPH – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

*Ruth Ann Norton – Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, Baltimore, MD

S. Eliza Dunn (Halcomb), MD – Bayer Crop Sciences, Chesterfield, MO

*Shirlee Tan, PhD (Incoming Committee Chair) – Public Heath-Seattle & King County, Seattle, WA

Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD, MS – Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY

Sumita Khatri, MD – Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

*Veena Singla, PhD – Natural Resources Defense Council, San Francisco, CA

*Virginia Rauh, ScD, MSW – Columbia University, New York, NY

Wallace Chambers, PhD, MHA, MAS, REHS – Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Parma, OH

EPA would like to thank the following departing CHPAC members:

Alicia Smith, PhD – Junction Coalition Leaders, Toledo, OH

Deanna Scher, PhD (Outgoing Committee Chair) – Minnesota Department of Health, St. Paul, MN

Derek Shendell, DEnv, MPH – Rutgers School of Public Health, Piscataway, NJ

José Cordero, MD, MPH – University of Georgia, Atlanta, GA

Joyce Thread, MS – Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, Florissant, MO

Julie Froelicher, MEM – The Procter & Gamble Company, Cincinnati, OH

Leif Albertson, MS – University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, AK

Lori Byron, MD, FAAP – St. Vincent’s Hospital, Billings, MT

Mark Miller, MD, MPH – California Environmental Protection Agency, Chico, CA

Maureen Little, DrPH – NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, New York, NY

Olga Naidenko, PhD –Environmental Working Group, Washington, DC

Peter Lee, MD, MPH – Amazon, Denver, CO

Rebecca Bratspies, JD – CUNY School of Law, Long Island City, NY

Yolanda Whyte, MD – Taylor Health Care Group Pediatrics Hospital and Clinics, Atlanta, GA

The next CHPAC public meeting is on December 1-2, 2022. This free meeting is open to all members of the public. Register now.

Learn more about CHPAC.

View the Federal Register notice, Request for Nominations to the Children's Health Protection Advisory Committee