EPA Appoints New Members to the Science Advisory Board and Subcommittees

Administrator Continues to Strive for Scientific and Geographical Diversity

WASHINGTON (January 31, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of members who will serve on the Science Advisory Board (SAB) and four subcommittees including; the Agricultural Science Committee (ASC), the Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee (CAAC), the Drinking Water Committee (DWC), and the Radiation Advisory Committee (RAC).

“In a fair, open, and transparent fashion, EPA reviewed hundreds of qualified applicants nominated for this committee,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Members who will be appointed or reappointed include experts from a wide variety of scientific disciplines who reflect the geographic diversity needed to represent all ten EPA regions.”

Having expert scientists on the SAB who bring wide-ranging scientific perspectives and come from all across the country has been a point of emphasis for this Administration. In FY 2019, 30 states and the District of Columbia will be represented on the SAB and its standing committees.

Those nominees willing to serve have been vetted for potential conflicts of interest and each has committed to remaining financially independent from EPA grants during their tenures.

The Process

The nomination period for the SAB and its standing committees closed on August 8, 2018. The SAB Staff Office identified 174 candidates that have confirmed interest to serve on the Board and an additional 240 candidates that have confirmed interest to serve on the four SAB subcommittees. Each of the candidates have submitted bio-sketches and their curricula vitae. The List of Candidates was posted on the SAB website for a 21-day public comment period that closed the second week of November 2018.

The Science Advisory Board

In FY 2018 the SAB had 44 members. Of those, 29 members had terms which do not expire and thus remain on the board. Seven SAB members completed their terms of service in FY 2018. Eight current members of the SAB are timing out of their first term and are eligible for reappointment to their second term. All eight of these first-term members were appointed during the prior (Obama) administration, and all eight will be reappointed by Acting Administrator Wheeler to serve for a second three-year term. Acting Administrator Wheeler is also appointing eight new board members (listed in table 1 below) to bring the total SAB membership to 45 for FY 2019. Dr. Michael Honeycutt is the SAB Chairman.

The Agricultural Science Committee

In FY 2018, the ASC had sixteen members. Of those, eleven members had terms which do not expire and thus remain on the committee. No ASC members completed their terms of service in FY 2018. Six members had their first three-year terms expire and all are being reappointed by Acting Administrator Wheeler. In addition, the Acting Administrator is appointing six new committee members (listed in table 2 below.) Dr. Otto Doering is the ASC Chairman.

The Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee

In FY 2018, the CAAC had 29 members. Of those, six members had terms which do not expire and thus remain on the committee. Seventeen CAAC members completed their terms of service in FY 2018. Four members had their first three-year terms expire and all are being reappointed by Acting Administrator Wheeler. In addition, the Acting Administrator is appointing twelve new committee members (listed in table 3 below.) Dr. Hugh Barton will be appointed CAAC Chairman.

The Drinking Water Committee

In FY 2018, the DWC had 15 members. Of those, five members had terms which do not expire and thus remain on the committee. Two DWC members completed their terms of service in FY 2018. Nine members had their first three-year terms expire. One of these first term members was receiving an EPA grant and decided to step away from the committee and so only eight of these members are being reappointed by Acting Administrator Wheeler. In addition, the Acting Administrator is appointing three new committee members (listed in table 4 below.) Dr. Mark Wiesner will be appointed DWC Chairman.

The Radiation Advisory Committee

In FY 2018, the RAC had 13 members. Of those, 5 members had terms which do not expire and wanted to continue their service to the RAC thus will remain on the committee. Seven RAC members completed their terms of service in FY 2018. Six members had their first three-year expire. Of those six, five expressed interest in continuing to serve and are being reappointed by Acting Administrator Wheeler. In addition, the Acting Administrator is nominating five new committee members (listed in table 5 below.) Dr. Brant Ulsh will be appointed the RAC Chairman.

“I sincerely thank each of the scientists leaving the SAB for their service to the Agency and I welcome the new appointees and look forward to your counsel and advice as the Agency continues to tackle some significant scientific challenges facing our county,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

A complete roster for the SAB and each standing subcommittee can be found at: https://yosemite.epa.gov/sab/sabproduct.nsf/WebBOARD/CommitteesandMembership?OpenDocument

