News Releases from Region 01

EPA Approves Partial Deletion of the USCG Buoy Depot Site from South Weymouth Superfund Site

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today the partial deletion of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Buoy Depot Site (also known as the USCG Industrial Production Detachment South Weymouth) from the South Weymouth Naval Air Station Superfund Site, located in Weymouth, Massachusetts, from the National Priorities List (NPL). Partial Deletion of sites from the NPL may occur once all response actions are complete and all cleanup goals have been achieved.

"EPA is very proud of this achievement. Being able to remove the USCG Buoy Depot Site from the Superfund list is a significant milestone," said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "Today's action reflects EPA's commitment to vigorously address contaminated sites in New England and take concrete steps to return them to productive use by site owners. EPA remains committed to ensuring that cleanup work continues at the South Weymouth Naval Air Station Superfund Site."

EPA and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts concluded that all appropriate Superfund responses under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act have been implemented and that no further cleanup is necessary for the site. Moreover, EPA and the state have determined that cleanup actions conducted at the site to date continue to be protective of public health and the environment. Contaminated site materials have been removed to levels meeting unrestricted use and unrestricted exposure, and no operation and maintenance activities or EPA Five-Year Reviews are required.

No comments were received on the Notice of Intent for Partial Deletion during a 30-day public comment period from July 1 to July 31, 2019.

More Information:

Background site documents regarding the site is available at: www.epa.gov/superfund/sweymouth

Publicly available docket materials are also available at the EPA Region 1 Records Center and at local information repository at the locations listed below:

EPA Region 1 Records Center

5 Post Office Square

Boston, MA 02109

Phone: 1-617-918-1440

Hours: Mon - Fri 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Navy Caretaker Site Office

223 Shea Memorial Drive

South Weymouth, MA 02190

(Records may be viewed by appointment only. Contact Mr. David Barney at (781) 626-0105 or david.a.barney@navy.mil to schedule an appointment)