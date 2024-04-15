EPA Approves Plan to Remove PCB Contamination at the North Austin Community Center in Chicago

Residents may see increased truck traffic around the site

April 15, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( pressley.macy@epa.gov

Starting last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the removal of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, under the parking lot and sidewalks at the North Austin Community Center, at 1841 North Laramie Ave. in Chicago. EPA expects to complete cleanup in 4-6 weeks.

Excavated areas will be backfilled using clean stone, followed by concrete, asphalt, and/or topsoil to restore the surfaces. The contaminated material will be transported off-site to permitted landfills.

EPA is requiring measures to control dust, prevent run-off and monitor air quality during the cleanup to ensure public and worker safety. The site been fenced off to limit public access. Residents can expect more truck traffic around the site.

For more information about cleanups in Chicago, please visit our website.