EPA Approves Virginia Plan to Improve Water Quality

PHILADELPHIA (October 2, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has approved and helped fund a $100 million plan by Virginia to implement key water infrastructure projects, including upgraded wastewater treatment plants to better serve residents, increase efficiency and reduce pollution.

Virginia’s Intended Use Plan includes a $32.5 million grant from EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), $6.5 million state matching funds, repayments from prior CWSRF loans, and interest earnings.

“The revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support Virginia’s plan and remains committed to helping communities with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources”

Some of the projects targeted for funding in the state’s CWSRF plan include:

$5.7 million to the City of Covington for a storage tank and equipment that will help the wastewater treatment plant during wet weather events. Wet weather events can contribute to flows that exceed the capacity of the plant and thus lead to potential discharge violations. These improvements will help ensure there are no overflows to the Jackson River and improve the capacity and operations at the treatment plant.

$10.6 million to the Town of Tazewell to rehabilitate one of the town’s wastewater treatment plants that has operated beyond its expected service life. This improvement will allow the plant to treat two million gallons of wastewater a day.

$37.5 million to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority for upgrades to its system that will allow for wastewater treatment facilities to improve operation during wet weather events.

$20.1 million to The Nature Conservancy to purchase a conservation easement on property in the Clinch River Watershed. The easement will protect tens of thousands of acres of working forests and hundreds of miles of streams and rivers, as well as significant habitats, scenic views, and historic features.

$2.7 million to James City County for a shoreline stabilization project at Chickahominy Waterfront Park and James City County Marina. The project will create a living shoreline to counter riverbank erosion and ultimately improve the water quality of downstream waterways.

A full list of CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/Programs/Water/CleanWaterFinancingAssistance.aspx

The CWSRF program provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes and streams for drinking water, recreation and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep water and sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems.

For more information about EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf