EPA Approves West Virginia Plan to Improve Water Quality

PHILADELPHIA (September 13, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has approved and helped fund a $55 million plan by West Virginia to implement key water infrastructure projects, including new and upgraded wastewater treatment plants to better serve residents, increase efficiency and reduce pollution.

West Virginia’s Intended Use Plan includes a $24.77 million grant from EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), $4.9 million in state matching funds, repayments from prior CWSRF loans, and interest earnings.

“The revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support West Virginia’s plan and remains committed to helping communities with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources.”

Some of the projects targeted for funding in the state’s CWSRF plan include:

$2.7 million to the Century Volga Public Service District (PSD) to install a wastewater collection system and new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) to eliminate failing septic tanks in Barbour County.

$600,000 to the McDowell County PSD to construct a centralized wastewater collection and treatment system to eliminate failing on-site septic systems.

$2.4 million to the Town of Auburn to install 50 individual septic systems to eliminate raw sewage discharges to the Bone Creek in Richie County.

$1.7 million to the Culloden PSD for upgrades to its sewer collection system and pump station in Cabell County.

$2.7 million to the Webster Springs PSD for the construction of a new wastewater collection system and WWTP to reduce individual failing septic systems which are discharging to the Leatherwood Creek and Elk River in Webster County.

$2.34 million to the Pea Ridge PSD to replace an existing wastewater collection system, decommission and removing the existing Holiday Park WWTP and install a new, larger-capacity WWTP in its place in Cabell County.

$18 million to the Pea Ridge PSD to construct a sewage collection and treatment system and to upgrade an existing treatment plant to increase capacity and eliminate overflows in the Kyle Industrial Park and Cox Landing areas, located in Cabell County.

$848,000 to the Colfax PSD for sewer line improvements and connection to a neighboring treatment plant in Marion County.

$2.4 million to the Town of Elizabeth for sewer collection system upgrades in Wirt County.

$7.7 million to the Greater Harrison County PSD for a new WWTP and sewer extension in Harrison County.

The CWSRF program provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes and streams for drinking water, recreation and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep water and sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems.

