EPA to award Connecticut $236,000 to support water quality monitoring at beaches

Funding is part of nationwide program to protect public health

August 11, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1822 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON (Aug. 11, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $236,000 grant to the Connecticut Department of Public Health to protect the health of beachgoers. This funding is part of $10.6 million in grants, announced in May, to help coastal and Great Lakes communities. The funding will support water quality monitoring and public notification programs for beaches.

"With so many beach closures across New England this summer, people want to know 'where can I go swimming in clean water?'," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Today's grant will advance environmental justice in communities vulnerable to and overburdened by water quality impacts by supporting critical monitoring and notification programs. We will continue to work closely with our state, municipal and local partners to deliver information that people need to make good decisions about their health. The results of monitoring can also help us enforce environmental laws and make investments so beach closures become a thing of the past."

This grant helps fund programs to ensure that beachgoers know when our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, Tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies or their local partners notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.

Since 2001, EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants, including over $25 million to New England states, and almost $5 million to Connecticut, to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem. This program is essential for protecting the health of beachgoers across the country.

"Connecticut is home to beautiful shoreline beaches that residents and visitors enjoy. This funding through the Environmental Protection Agency will support increased water quality testing to ensure that our waters are clean and safe for beachgoers," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. "I am proud to support this funding for the health of our coastal communities."

"Beachgoers in Connecticut enjoy swimming, surfing, and fishing at our beaches. So, it is wonderful that our state is receiving these federal funds to protect human health and the environment," said Congresswoman DeLauro. "Beaches are vital natural resources and economic drivers, making them critical to our communities. With this funding, the Connecticut Department of Public Health will help make sure they remain clean, safe, and enjoyable. I will continue to fight to deliver the resources Connecticut's towns need to recreationally swim, boat, hike, and enjoy our outdoors."

"I supported the BEACH Act in Congress to protect Connecticut's 618 miles of coastline and ensure families can safely visit our state beaches for swimming and other recreational activities," said U.S. Representative John B. Larson. "This grant is part of a nearly $5 million commitment over the last two decades from the federal government to support efforts aimed at protecting public health and safety for Connecticut beachgoers. I will continue to support funding so residents can enjoy our state's recreational spaces for years to come."

"There are few greater joys than cooling down in the Sound during a hot summer at one of the many beautiful spots along Southwest Connecticut's coastlines," said U.S. Representative Jim Himes. "The federal government is making real investments in keeping our waters clean, safe, and ready for swimmers. I'm glad that our communities are receiving funding through the BEACH Act to protect Connecticut beachgoers and I will continue working to ensure federal money is flowing to keep the Long Island Sound clean and vibrant."

"The Connecticut coastline attracts visitors from across the state, and protecting their health is paramount," said U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes. "These federal dollars will assist the Connecticut Department of Health in monitoring beach water quality to keep coastal communities safe for all to enjoy. I look forward to continuing to work with the EPA in promoting public health and environmental stewardship."

EPA's 2023 BEACH Act grant funding will be allocated to the following New England states, contingent upon their meeting the eligibility requirements:

EPA Region 1

Connecticut $236,000

Maine $272,000

Massachusetts $275,000

New Hampshire $214,000

Rhode Island $228,000

